ABC News is ushering in a new era of hosts after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired from GMA3: What You Need to Know in January. New coanchors were named in their place to lead the program — Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan — among other changes being made to Good Morning America. Scroll below to learn more about the show’s new hosts.

Who Are the New Hosts of ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know’?

The news of the anchor switch-up was announced in a press release on May 11.

Both Eva and DeMarco are no strangers to longtime GMA fans. She joined ABC News in 2015 as a correspondent and began serving as a cohost on the weekend edition of GMA in 2018. The beloved newscaster had been appearing on GMA3 on a fill-in basis over the past few months.

ABC/Heidi Gutman

DeMarco began his role as an ABC News correspondent in 2022. The well-rounded pair both have impressive resumes and experience covering global news events, natural disasters and politics. Dr. Jennifer Ashton will continue her work on GMA3 as the chief health and medical correspondent.

Who Is Joining the ‘GMA’ Weekend Broadcasts?

In addition to Eva and DeMarco being named full-time members of the GMA3 news desk, it was announced that Gio Benitez would be joining weekend GMA broadcasts. The ABC News transportation correspondent will be sitting alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman at the news desk on Saturday and Sunday each week.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said at the time. “They join their colleagues Whit, Janai and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success.”

What Happened to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

In November 2022, GMA3 costars Amy and T.J. were photographed cozying up during multiple outings in New York City. The Today alum was previously married to Andrew Shue and the former CNN correspondent was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time. The pair were benched from ABC before the network decided to let them both go in January 2023.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a statement from the network to Variety said at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”