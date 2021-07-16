There are so many celebrities looking stunning in a bikini over the age of 50 to give fans hope that aging doesn’t mean losing one’s beach body. Stars like Elizabeth Hurley, Salma Hayek and more have proven to defy Father Time, while keeping the same figure they had decades ago.

For Liz, she has her own swimwear company called Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Since she’s always made herself the spokeswoman of the brand by modeling the newest designs, her bikini body has stayed looking flawless as she ages.

Turning 56 in 2021, Elizabeth has long discussed how she eschews the gym and gets her fitness by simply doing active tasks around her 410-acre working English farm.

“I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active,” she told Extra in 2019. “I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening … cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active.”

Other stars over 50 are dedicated to their workout routines and credit being physically fit from a young age to how amazing they look today. “For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna explained to OWN.

“I started working out at a very young age. I started playing competitive tennis, and I’ve worked out my whole life. For me, working out is like brushing my teeth,” she revealed. “I’m always doing something. I just do, because I feel better,” she continued, adding, “If I feel better, I’m nicer. If I’m nicer, my life goes better.”

Lisa mixes up her week with hour-long yoga sessions and spin classes, and as her Instagram fans know, she loves to dance! As a result, Lisa has super defined abs and such a toned bikini body as she turned 58 in 2021.

Approaching her mid-60s, Sharon Stone is still active and has a completely fit and tight body. “During Covid … I started devising different things that I just did for myself. I think squats are really important. If you do squats every day, that really does get your whole body together,” she shared in a July 2021 profile in The Wall Street Journal.

Sharon also does laps in her backyard pool to maintain overall body exercise and holds planking contests with her three sons to see who can hold the position the longest. Planking is one of the best ways to activate the body’s core and tighten up abdominal muscles. No wonder Sharon can still kill it in a bikini!

Scroll down to see the sexiest celebrities over 50 flaunting their amazing bikini bodies.