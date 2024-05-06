Today’s Dylan Dreyer brought her A-game with her fashion looks at the Kentucky Derby this year! The meteorologist stunned everyone with her multiple outfits while covering the event over the weekend.

Dylan traveled to Churchill Downs in Louisville for the annual horse racing competition and was joined by Sunday Night Football’s Mike Tirico for the NBC coverage. First, she rocked a black and pink floral dress with a traditional Derby hat, which fans totally loved.

“She is such a beauty inside and out,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment, while another penned, “Love your dress and hat!”

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dylan was also photographed in a pink dress with floral appliques along one of her shoulders. She paired the whimsical piece with a massive pink hat featuring a huge pink bow.

“What a lovely day at #kentuckyoaks!! Except for the rain but lovely nonetheless … especially working with @zannarassi again! 👒: @camhatsnyc 👗: @lelarose,” the weathercaster captioned a carousel of photos on her Instagram account.

“Not that I was asked, but this was by far my favorite dress and hat for you for the derby!! You look bright and cheery and it just brings out your entire personality!!” one fan wrote in a comment under the post.

“You are the epitome of the elegance of Churchill Downs!!! Continue to charm all that see you!!! Have a fantastic weekend!!” said another.

The amazing looks kept coming, as Dylan also donned a high-neck dress with gorgeous silk flowers and a floral hat as well as a lilac lace number with a purple and blue hat. The lilac look was a total crowd-pleaser.

“Love the lilac dress and hat. You looked stunning in all of your outfits. Hope you had a great time at the Derby,” one person wrote in a comment on a video posted on Today’s Instagram page.

Perhaps her most radiant look of all was a midnight blue dress with pleats and a cinched waist. She paired the look with her tallest hat of all, which featured a green feather on top.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

“You look fantastic!! I think this is my favorite look, but all were fantastic. You always look super cute,” a fan beamed in a comment, while another wrote, “Your hats and dresses are outstanding. You look beautiful!”