Dylan Dreyer and Her Family Are Beach Lovers! See the ‘Today’ Host’s Rare Bikini Photos

As a mom of three and a fan favorite host on Today, Dylan Dreyer’s schedule is jam-packed. The TV personality has gotten very candid with the audience of the hit NBC talk show about making time for self-care and taking time away from work. On her days off, Dylan loves spending time by the pool and posting rare bikini photos from her vacations.

The Misty the Cloud author shares sons Calvin Bradley, Oliver George and Russell James with her husband, Brian Fichera. The happy couple walked down the aisle in 2012 after meeting at the WHDH news station. The meteorologist and the cameraman both love traveling and have gone on some incredible vacations since tying the knot.

In October 2022, the entire family went on a getaway to Rome where they visited landmarks, ate traditional Italian dishes and celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“Thank you for a perfectly easy kind of love where every day is simply better than the day before,” Dylan wrote on Instagram to celebrate the big milestone with her hubby. “I don’t know how to say it much more eloquently than that!! I love you and this life we have together!”

The pair have also traveled to the Kentucky Derby, Turks and Caicos and Lake Tahoe. In July 2022, the Dreyer-Fichera clan went on their annual family vacation. While she didn’t share the exact location of their travels, the New Jersey native did post a set of photos from the fun week.

“Our annual family vacation gets better and better every year! Exhausting but so fun! #familyof5” she captioned the post.

In one of the photos from the trip, Dylan wore a blue bikini top with matching bottoms and striped detailing. She flaunted her abs and gorgeous smile in the snap with her two eldest sons. A month later, she showed off her toned beach body in the same bathing suit while celebrating a pal’s birthday.

The weather correspondent enjoys staying active with her sons and her friends. Dylan, much like her Today costars, has been taking part in Today’s fitness initiatives at the start of each year. In April 2021, she revealed on Instagram that she was a fan of doing quick 10-minute workouts with a trainer.

Keep scrolling to see Dylan’s rare bikini photos.