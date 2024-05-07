Today show cohost Jenna Bush Hager‘s relentless digs at veteran Hoda Kotb have sparked tension on the set of the morning new program that could explode into war, sources exclusively tell Closer.

In their latest on-air spat, Jenna, 42, humiliated Hoda, 59, by calling her out for “stalking” Jerry Seinfeld.

“Did you know that Hoda used to stand outside your apartment building,” Jenna asked the 70-year-old comic when he appeared on their Social Dilemma segment.

Hoda tried to muffle Jenna, asking her, with tongue in cheek, not to delve into “my dark past.” But Jenna seemed to take glee in pushing the matter. “She used to just wait outside and hope she could get a glimpse of you,” she added.

Hoda seemed to laugh it off, but our sources say she wasn’t happy. Jerry was gracious enough to say being stalked by Hoda was “the nicest thing I’ve heard all day,” at which point Jenna called it “a little creepy.”

Once again, Hoda laughed, but according to a set insider, she’s getting tired of Jenna picking on her. “They seemed like they were getting along for a while, but lately their nerves are snapping,” says the source.

Hoda and Jenna have been paired up on Today‘s fourth hour for five years, but the insider says Jenna “feels underappreciated working in Hoda’s shadow.” Adding insult to injury, Hoda makes more than twice Jenna’s $4 million-a-year paycheck.

As previously reported, the awkward situation has audiences and staffers turning on Jenna. “Things are so bad bosses have demanded Jenna start playing nice,” says the insider.