Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck fell in love with Nashville! The former host of The View decided to move her family to Music City after attending an event there. She and her husband, Tim Hasselbeck, could not be happier with their life in Tennessee with their three kids, Taylor, Isaiah and Grace.

Elisabeth and Tim initially planted their roots in Connecticut a few years after their wedding in 2002. The Survivor alum became a permanent cohost on The View in 2003, making a huge name for herself on the show filmed in New York City. After she left the ABC program in 2013, Elisabeth looked toward a new beginning.

The Hasselbeck family was invited to Nashville in 2014 as Elisabeth was set to host a Christian awards show. The experience was truly one she will never forget. On the plane ride home, the couple discussed potentially moving to Tennessee and mutually agreed that it was something that would definitely happen in the future.

“It didn’t make a lick of sense. And it was startling, in a good way, that we both felt the same thing,” she told The Tennessean in March 2019.

The Rhode Island native left her job at Fox & Friends in 2015 and set her sights on making the big move to Nashville. The couple put their former Connecticut estate on the market that same year. Six months later, Elisabeth, Tim and the kids settled in Belle Meade, Tennessee, in a home they purchased for $2 million, per multiple outlets. Ever since the move, the mom of three has enjoyed her new beginning.

“It feels like a soulmate city to me here. Yes, there’s great food and music in Nashville, but there’s permission to be who you are and to put others first,” she said. “Nashville is a city that has eyes that see other people, the space for kindness and the hands to lift someone up when they need it. It’s a place that sees other people, knows they matter and does something about it.”

While Elisabeth has returned to The View a few times over the years, she knows deep in her heart that Nashville is where she is meant to be. Each year, the talk show host celebrates her “Nashversary” in June, a tribute to the day she and her family first moved to the city.

