The View’s Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Rarely Seen in a Bikini: Her Best Swimsuit Photos, Beach Moments

The View’s Elisabeth Hasselbeck is rarely ever seen sporting a bikini, but she still loves to soak up the sun at the beach or by the pool!

“Wipeout warning,” the Survivor: Australian Outback alum captioned an Instagram video in August 2022, featuring her learning wakeboarding for the first time. “Thankful for friends who shared some fun, taught me something new, and encouraged me to give it one more try after wiping out again and again. Best day! #friends #failforward.”

Although she fell off her board a few times, Elisabeth got back up and tried again, showing off her coral pink bikini briefs in the process.

The Boston College graduate returned to The View in the summer of 2022 after having previously cohosted the show from 2003 to 2013. One year before the hit daytime talk show announced her return, Elisabeth spoke out about her thoughts on the possibility of going back.

In August 2021, she shared an Instagram photo that read, “Top question this week: Would you ever go back to The View?” to which Elisabeth responded with a lengthy caption.

“With all that is happening in the world … there are times I do miss the blessing of being a voice for certain causes at the hot topics table of @theviewabc,” the Rhode Island native admitted. “Though some time has passed, and I’m #morechilllessshrill — I ask God to lead me when it comes to stepping in and out of that type of arena.”

She then elaborated on why she chose to step down from the show.

“It came with a cost,” the ABC personality continued. “I was willing, as was my family to pay the tax (emotionally, physically and socially) for doing my job. Work has looked different over the past few years. And, as many of you amazing moms and dads know, we have the ability to assess each season, what our families needs are, what our passions are and what we are being called into. Writing and speaking has provided an amazing way of working for me so far since my departure from @theviewabc and @foxnews. Looking back on it — my career from @puma shoe designing to @cbs @survivorcbs to @enews to @abcnews to @foxnews had only to do with listening to what God was asking of me … I’m still that woman who is listening and ready to go for what He asks of me and of our family. I’m a well trained pinch runner. Whatever is next (and it may be more writing as I’m feeling nudged to do that more!) I am clear that Nashville is home.”

Now that she’s back on the talk show, the Daytime Emmy Award winner is enjoying her time back at the table. However, she occasionally takes some time for herself to enjoy the summer weather.

Scroll through the gallery to see Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s bikini photos and stylish moments at the beach!