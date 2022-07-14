The ‘Friends’ Cast Is Full of Trendsetters! See Bikini Photos of Jennifer Aniston and More

There were no greater onscreen friendships than the ones depicted on the sitcom Friends which aired from 1994 to 2004. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow proved that their strong bond translated off screen and so did their fashionable looks! The Friends cast has had some stunning swimsuit moments and bikini photos after the show.

Friends became the pinnacle of ‘90s fashion, serving casual yet chic looks and proving that some trends never go out of style. Of course, the show’s leading ladies were joined in making fashion statements with costars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“I wanted the six of them, that were together most of the time in the space, to look really amazing together,” Friends costume designer Debra McGuire told Entertainment Weekly in September 2019. “So that was challenge number one: how to differentiate everybody and to really support the characters of who they are, what they do for a living, what their taste level is — all while making sure they harmonize visually.”

Debra did a fantastic job giving each of the characters their own personal style identity. More than a decade after the show aired its final episode, fans still look to the characters for fashion inspiration. Jennifer’s Rachel Green had a passion for fashion and ultimately ended up landing a job at Ralph Lauren. In a May 2021 interview with People, the Golden Globe winner revealed the future she envisioned for Rachel in the fashion industry.

“I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it’s sort of a small franchise,” she said. “Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”

All six cast members returned for Friends: The Reunion in May 2021. The special aired on HBO Max and featured cameos from several of the show’s popular guest stars over the course of its 10 seasons. Reese Witherspoon, Soleil Moon Frye and Maggie Wheeler all made appearances during the star-studded reunion.

Reese and Jennifer have since reunited to work together on the Apple TV drama series The Morning Show. The mom of three recalled her first time meeting the beauty on the set of Friends.

“She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’” Reese shared with Harper’s Bazaar in October 2019. “I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

The pair have so much in common from their success on television and in films to their influence in the fashion world and their love for beach vacations!

