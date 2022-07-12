Since she first burst onto the acting scene in the early ‘90s, Jennifer Aniston has remained a Hollywood icon. The blonde bombshell has shared the screen with legendary stars, won countless awards and shown off her incredible sense of style on red carpets all over the world. The Friends alum’s bikini photos will give you some major fashion inspiration!

Jennifer sported some unforgettable looks during her 10-year run as Rachel Green on Friends. The Emmy winner rocked everything from overalls to plaid skirts, pastel dresses, sheer turtlenecks and cargo pants on the hit sitcom. The fashion trends that Jennifer and her castmates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow set in the ‘90s are still incredibly popular today.

Along with her clothing choices, the superstar also sported a memorable lipstick color during many of the episodes. She dished in an August 2017 interview with Glamour that the “browny brick” lip color she favored on the show was MAC’s Paramount lipstick.

More than 17 years after the series aired its final episode, Jennifer revealed the one item from the set that she kept and still wears.

“A dress that Monica wore that I went into her line of clothes, and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day,” she said during a May 2021 interview with People. “It’s tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and little, like — what are those called? — cap sleeves, but just a little, like, ruffle.”

In June 2022, Jennifer gave fans a taste of nostalgia, wearing the dress in a photo with her hairstylist, Chris McMillan. “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” she captioned an Instagram Story.

When she’s not filming one of her popular series like The Morning Show or working with her pal Adam Sandler on one of his projects, Jennifer is a big fan of taking trips to Mexico. The California native loves wearing bikinis, something she hopes to continue to do as she ages.

“If I can be the first 80-year-old to go out there successfully in a bikini, then I’ll take that on,” the Horrible Bosses star told People in January 2016. “I don’t think anybody needs to rein in anything because of an age. That is absolute BS. To each his own! Everybody needs to stay in his own backyard.”

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer’s gorgeous bikini photos.