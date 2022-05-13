Blonde Bombshell! See Jennifer Aniston’s Makeup-Free Photos 

For more than three decades, Jennifer Aniston has dominated network television with unforgettable roles on Friends and Ferris Bueller. With each new character came a series of iconic looks, style highlights and trendsetting moments. The blonde bombshell continues to leave fans speechless years later with her timeless beauty and makeup-free moments.

As Rachel Green on Friends, Jennifer’s looks were a favorite among fans. More than a decade after the show wrapped filming, she discussed some of the most popular makeup products that she sported on the show in an August 2017 interview with Glamour.

“How about MAC’s Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick,” she recalled. “I remember that was my go-to color when I was doing Friends.”

In 2014, Jennifer starred in the drama Cake, portraying Claire Bennett, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. For the role, the California native went makeup-free, a decision she described as “so fabulous — so dreamy, and empowering and liberating,” during a panel for the film, per Us Weekly.

Showing off her bare-faced look has also become common on her Instagram page. In January 2022, Jennifer posted makeup-free photos revealing her natural hair texture. She had launched her own haircare brand called LolaVie one year prior.

“I’ve been working on this for quite a long time,” she told People in September 2021 about launching her first products in the haircare space. “I got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figure out development of hair products years ago.”

Another staple of The Morning Show star’s beauty routine has been using her Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion. She became a spokesperson for the brand in 2013 after loving the products for years.

“It’s what my mom bought, and that’s what I used on my body,” she told the Los Angeles Times in November 2019. “I’m such a creature of habit. When I went out on my own, that was a staple in my bathroom. I just love it. I have a bottle in my car. It’s in all of my bathrooms. … My mom was very concerned with her skin, but she was also of the generation where it wasn’t about internal health. It was about external health. But one of the positives that came out of that was, ‘Moisturize your skin.’”

