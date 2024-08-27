Jennifer Aniston has given fans various peeks inside of her $21 million Bel Air home ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019. The former Friends star is a self-confessed homebody, and there’s nowhere she’d rather be than her 8,500-square-foot house she purchased in 2011 and lovingly decorated to her own tastes.

During the COVID lockdown, The Morning Show actress admitted during a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she hadn’t left her home in three weeks … and was perfectly fine! “I’m a born agoraphobe,” Jen admitted.

Jen described how she passed the time cleaning out various closets inside her mansion and finding so many incredible pieces of memorabilia that she forgot she had.

She admitted on a September 20, 2021, return to Kimmel that, “I’ve been in the house a lot. I’ve rearranged furniture … I went from the set from Sony studios to shoot [The] Morning Show right back to my house.”