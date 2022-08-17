Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has a true knack for real estate! The Sleepless in Seattle actress has previously sold homes in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles over the years before settling into her gorgeous Malibu escape in 2022. The mom of five loves sharing photos of the oceanfront home and its marvelous view with her fans.

While it’s not clear if Rosie plans on staying in Malibu for long, it’s obvious that she has added so many creative design elements to her house. Her spacious living room is full of white and cream-colored furniture and plenty of seating. The Star Search alum loves sharing cozy pictures cuddling up with her girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, on the couch.

Rosie lives with her youngest daughter, Dakota, whom she welcomed via adoption with her second wife, Michelle Rounds. The Find Me author is also a mom to kids Parker, Chelsea, Blake and Vivienne, from her first marriage to Kelli Carpenter.

Rosie became a grandmother for the first time in December 2018 when Chelsea welcomed her first daughter, Sklyar, with her boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa. The pair have since welcomed two more daughters, Riley and Avery. Ever since, the New York native has been buzzing about being a grandparent to her precious granddaughters.

“It was something really beautiful,” she gushed during a January 2019 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It’s very trite, but it’s what everyone says — when you’re a grandparent, it’s like [having] a baby times a million. And that’s what it felt like.”

Her home has plenty of space to entertain guests and spend time with her large family. The beachfront property boasts a stunning view of the ocean. Sliding glass doors lead out to the terrace that Rosie enjoys sitting on when filming her famous TikTok videos. Once in a while, she heads down to the beach with her youngest child to enjoy some fun in the sun or snap a picture of the sunset.

The Emmy winner also shares photos of her famous neighbor and good friend, Fran Drescher, often. Fran’s oceanfront Malibu residence is equally as stunning and a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Rosie and Dakota previously lived in a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom New Jersey mansion that she sold in April 2021. Now, the mother-daughter duo are all about relaxing in their lovely abode.

