Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has never given up on love! In May 2022, the former View host shared a photo holding hands with a mystery woman on Instagram. One month later, she confirmed her relationship with her girlfriend, Aimee, with a sweet selfie. Keep scrolling to get to know Rosie’s girlfriend.

Who Is Rosie O’Donnell’s Girlfriend, Aimee?

Rosie and Aimee have a lot in common because they are both used to entertaining large audiences. The social media star, whose last name is not known to the public, makes TikTok videos in the lifestyle and comedy space. In addition to creating inspiring content on social media, Aimee loves being active.

Courtesy of Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

Though her Instagram account is private, she did indicate in her Instagram bio that she enjoys biking and crafting. In several other TikTok videos, the influencer has shown off her bicycle collection and taken her fans along with her while riding. Rosie is a supportive girlfriend, sharing Aimee’s videos on her own Instagram page.

Does Aimee Have Any Children?

Aimee appeared on the podcast “Lesbian Speaking” in 2021 to discuss her Mormon upbringing in Boise, Idaho. She shared that she was married once before and welcomed a daughter named Izzie during the union. The lavender-haired beauty also has a son from another relationship.

Izzie and her mom share a great bond. The mother-daughter duo have posted TikTok videos together while spending quality time and making memories. The proud mom gave her eldest child a sweet shout-out on her 19th birthday in June 2021 with a video writing, “I love you.”

Being a mom is another thing the Sleepless in Seattle star and her girlfriend bond over. Rosie adopted kids Parker, Chelsea and Blake with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. The former couple also welcomed daughter Vivienne via artificial insemination. The Celebrity Detox author and late ex-wife Michelle Rounds welcomed one child via adoption, daughter Dakota.

Rosie was last linked to ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney beginning in 2017. The pair got engaged in 2018 but called it quits one year later. In a November 2019 interview with Extra, the Emmy winner opened up about their breakup.

“We are still figuring things out — it’s hard in the public light … It’s hard for a person who is a normal person in a normal job,” she said at the time. “I’m kind of used to it … We are trying to figure it out … I am a hopeful person, and I am hoping for the best.”