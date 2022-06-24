After beginning her career as a standup comic, Rosie O’Donnell was able to catapult herself to fame on television and beyond. The former host of The View amassed a massive net worth to show for all her onscreen achievements.

What Is Rosie O’Donnell’s Net Worth?

Rosie has an estimated net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her first taste of fame came after appearing on Star Search in 1984. Television producers were impressed with her comedy chops and quick wit, leading to recurring roles on Gimme a Break! in 1987 and Stand By Your Man in 1992.

She went on to snag a role in A League of Their Own, opposite Tom Hanks, as well as roles in The Flintstones, Beautiful Girls and Harriet the Spy. The Emmy winner began hosting her own talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, in 1996. The series ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2002. In 2006, Rosie replaced Meredith Vieira as a cohost on The View.

After helping boost the ratings, the New York native exited the show in 2007. In her time away from The View, Rosie started her own blog and began hosting her own radio show on Sirius XM called “Rosie Radio.” The Fosters actress made her return to The View in 2014 but left the show again just a few months later.

What Happened to Rosie?

Since her second stint on the hit ABC talk show ended, Rosie has continued to snag roles in films and on television. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star appeared in SMILF, I Know This Much Is True and The L Word: Generation Q. In 2022, she landed a voiceover role on Russian Doll and joined the Amazon Prime adaptation of A League of Their Own.

In addition to her Hollywood career, Rosie has also celebrated some huge milestones in her personal life. She is a proud mom to five kids: Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne and Dakota. The television personality became a grandmother to Chelsea’s three daughters.

When it comes to her love life, Rosie has been married and divorced twice, first to Kelli Carpenter and then to the late Michelle Rounds. After a brief romance with police officer Elizabeth Rooney from 2017 to 2019, Rosie posted an Instagram photo holding hands with her girlfriend, Aimee, in May 2022.