Rosie O’Donnell’s Grandkids Are Her World! See Photos of Her 3 Adorable Grandchildren

Family has always been Rosie O’Donnell’s biggest motivator! The comedian is a mom of five kids: Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne and Dakota. The Emmy winner is also the proud grandmother of three granddaughters born to her daughter Chelsea.

During her first marriage to Kelli Carpenter, the pair adopted their eldest three children. Vivienne arrived in 2002 via artificial insemination. The New York native adopted daughter Dakota with late ex-wife Michelle Rounds in 2013.

In December 2018, Rosie took to Twitter to announce that she had become a grandmother for the first time. She shared the first photo of her eldest granddaughter, Skylar Rose, sleeping soundly in Chelsea’s arms. Proud papa Jacob Bourassa smiled in the photo next to his girlfriend and little girl.

During a January 2019 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Rosie reflected on becoming a grandmother. She missed Skylar’s birth but was able to meet her and hold her for the first time shortly after.

“It was something really beautiful,” she said at the time. “It’s very trite, but it’s what everyone says — when you’re a grandparent, it’s like [having] a baby times a million. And that’s what it felt like.”

Skylar’s birth came just one day after the death of Rosie’s dear friend Penny Marshall.

“It was a big, big heartbreak when she died, and then my granddaughter was born the next day,” she said. “So, I got the call that she had passed, and then I got the call [about my granddaughter]. It reminded me about the whole circle of life, and to remember every great thing that I had with her and that she really did give me a film career.”

While it isn’t known exactly when Chelsea welcomed her second daughter, Riley, Rosie has shared so many adorable photos of the tot on her social media accounts. In February 2022, the radio host had some more good news to reveal to her followers.

​​”OK, big news. Congratulations to my daughter Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning,” Rosie said in a TikTok video. “Three girls under three, oh my gosh.”

The League of Their Own actress shared that the couple named the baby Avery Lynn and that the entire family was “all doing fine.” She also revealed that she loves being called “Nana 3.” Since then, Avery made her debut over on her grandmother’s Instagram account and TikTok.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Rosie’s adorable grandkids.