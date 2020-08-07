Rosie O’Donnell’s Home Has So Much Space for Her 5 Kids! See Photos of the TV Star’s NJ Mansion

While most Hollywood celebs settle down in California or New York, Rosie O’Donnell made New Jersey her home when she purchased a massive English country mansion in 2013. Since then, the former Rosie O’Donnell Show host has been loving life with her five kids. Her sweet Instagram photos even prove it!

Rosie first bought the home over seven years ago for $6.36 million. The incredible property sits on over five acres and features six bedrooms, a number of bathrooms, formal and living areas and a dream-worthy kitchen.

The View alum’s home is even more impressive as it boasts a full list of luxury amenities. Aside from having an entirely separate guesthouse with a master bedroom and en suite bathroom, Rosie’s house is fitted with a pub-style bar, a movie theater, an artist’s studio and a three-car garage.

The SMILF star’s backyard is just as captivating as the inside of the abode. There, you will find an enviable pool with two private spa areas, rocks to jump off of and tons of space on the patio. Rosie’s home is the perfect place for her kiddos to run around as it also comes with a basketball court, jungle gym and more.

The A League of Their Own actress loves spending time with her children, so it’s no surprise she bought a gigantic home for them all to enjoy. On top of her role as a mom to kids Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne and Dakota, Rosie is the doting grandma of her only granddaughter, Skylar Rose.

Following Skylar’s birth in December 2018, the Emmy Award winner opened up about watching daughter Chelsea follow in her footsteps and become a mom. “Just to see my daughter so happy and so, sort of content, and this guy who loves her so much, loving that baby,” she gushed on the Today show in January 2019. “It was really a very beautiful thing.”

The iconic TV personality also revealed her favorite part of being a “nana” to her only grandbaby. “Oh wow, just to see that little girl with my little girl’s face is pretty overwhelming,” Rosie once shared with Closer Weekly. “[It] throws me back 22 years.”

With all the entertaining toys around Rosie’s house, there’s no doubt Skylar will have the most fun time growing up!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the TV star’s incredible home.