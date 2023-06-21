For more than three decades, Sam Champion has led weather forecasts on multiple networks. Due to his recent appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America, many have wondered if he is still working for The Weather Channel. Scroll below for updates on his TV career.

When Did Sam Champion Join The Weather Channel?

In 1988, Sam became the weathercaster for Eyewitness News on ABC. His brilliant work led him to be named the official weatherman and leader of the climate and environment unit on GMA in 2006.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Many loyal fans had gotten used to seeing Sam on the talk show program each morning to deliver forecasts. They were left shocked when he announced he was leaving GMA to join The Weather Channel in December 2013. The TV veteran took on the managing editor position at his new network and several hosting opportunities.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to do what I love most at a network that lives and breathes the weather,” he said in a statement at the time, adding that it was “extremely difficult” to leave ABC.

Sam was replaced by Ginger Zee as the chief meteorologist on GMA following his exit from the program.

Is Sam Champion Still Working for The Weather Channel?

Sam no longer works for The Weather Channel. His departure from the network was officially announced in December 2016.

“Sam Champion has decided to leave The Weather Channel at the end of this year to pursue new challenges,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We are grateful for his contributions and leadership in his time at the network, as managing editor and both anchor and creator of AMHQ and the pioneering 23.5 Degrees. Sam was influential in steering our business during a period of rapid change, and The Weather Channel is stronger today for it. We wish Sam all the best in his new endeavors and will always consider him part of The Weather Channel family.”

Is Sam Champion Back on ‘GMA’?

Sam, who is married to visual artist Rubem Robierb, is currently a regular fill-in host on GMA whenever Ginger is out. The Kentucky native appears pretty often on the series, bringing back feelings of nostalgia for those who enjoyed his rapport with cohosts Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer. They also happen to be two of his closest friends outside of the show.

In addition to serving as the temporary meteorologist on GMA whenever needed, Sam also serves as the weather anchor on ABC7’s Eyewitness News in New York City.