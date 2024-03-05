Sam Champion left rainy New York City to catch some rays of sunshine after making a string of TV appearances. The meteorologist decided to take a break from the Big Apple after filling in for Ginger Zee on Good Morning America last week.

Sam, 62, temporarily took over for Ginger, 43, for several episodes as she was out on assignment. Fans loved seeing him return to the program, in which he initially left back in 2013. Since then, he’s come back on a part time basis, taking over for people who are out on occasion.

On March 1, Sam clarified whether or not his status as a part-time employee on GMA had changed.

“No, it’s just been filling in for a lot of people who have been gone and then the projects that I’ve been doing for ABC have been keeping me busy, so in theory, still part-time, but it’s a lot,” he told his fans during an Instagram Live session.

He also told his followers of his travel plans immediately following the GMA broadcast that day.

“Right after this, I’m going to jump on an airplane and fly home to my husband and swim in the ocean if everything is going perfectly before dinner,” Sam shared. “That’s the plan.”

Sam and his husband, Rubem Robierb, own homes in Miami, NYC and Brazil. Traveling has been a huge part of Sam’s life with Rubem, 47. The weathercaster showed off his beach bod in a photo posted in his Instagram Stories after touching down in Miami, and his fans have seen numerous beach snapshots of the couple over the years.

“We are happiest when together now more than ever,” Sam gushed during an interview with Aventura Magazine in January 2022. “We always put the other first. We both believe his needs are more important than mine.”

On Monday, March 4, Ginger made her return to GMA, but she still wasn’t back in the NYC studio. Instead, she did a segment broadcasting at the Philadelphia Flower Show. The following day, she was finally back in the studio with her costars. After finishing her segment, she posted a playful message on X.

“How did I just walk out of work without cheese doodles when it’s national cheese doodle day … and Top Chef stars were on @GMA using them??? … huge miss for a Tuesday. Are you crispy or puffy?” she wrote.