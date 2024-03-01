Move over Mark Consuelos, there’s a new morning talk show host coming for the ‘Daddy’ title! Sam Champion referred to himself as ‘Daddy’ during an Eyewitness News broadcast on Thursday, February 29.

During a segment about Marcus Samuelsson‘s Metropolis restaurant with anchor Shirleen Allicot, Sam, 62, let the comment slip out.

“We’re taking you inside his latest and most beautiful restaurant,” she told viewers as photos of some of the restaurant’s dishes were shown on the screen.

“Oh, yes please,” Sam said while looking at the photos of the delicious-looking dishes. “Is there an adult beverage for Daddy?”

After the comment was made, a photo of an alcoholic beverage flashed on the screen.

“Look at that, right on cue!” cohost Mike Marza exclaimed. “Wine glass!”

It seems Sam, who is married to Rubem Robierb, was just having a bit of fun with the playful remark. He’s been doing double duty this week, filling in for Ginger Zee as well as several others on Good Morning America. It’s not uncommon for him to serve as a guest cohost when a regular cohost is out. Ginger, 43, addressed her recent string of absences from the morning program on X.

“Heading out for a big assignment I’ve been waiting and working to cover for a long time! Can’t wait to share with you all on @ABCNewsLive & @GMA soon … thanks for holding down the fort @Wx_Max @SamWnek @SamChampion,” she wrote on Wednesday, February 28.

The following day, she shared another update on her whereabouts. “Off the grid. Can’t wait to share soon,” Ginger wrote on X.

“Miss you on GMA, hope you’re back on soon,” one person wrote on Ginger’s post. Others wondered exactly where the weathercaster was and what her new project entails.

Courtesy of Sam Champion/Instagram

Ginger was named the chief meteorologist on GMA in 2013 after Sam’s departure from the show. He has since returned on a part-time basis in recent years. Viewers are constantly expressing how much they love seeing Sam back on GMA. The weathercaster hilariously made headlines on Groundhog Day after meeting a groundhog that was named after him on Long Island.

“It’s been a joy to meet Sam Champion who is actually super cute but I asked why is Sam so cute … it’s his youth, he’s only 4 years old so he still has his baby good looks,” he said of meeting the rodent in an ABC segment that aired on February 1.