Good Morning America viewers were happy to see Ginger Zee make a cameo on the show on Monday, March 4. But, surprisingly, she still wasn’t back in the famous New York City studio.

“Almost to Philadelphia where I’ll be broadcasting for @GMA — how are you all this morning?” Ginger, 43, asked her followers early on Monday morning.

The meteorologist attended the Philadelphia Flower Show, sporting a red suede jacket and jeans for the appearance. She shared a photo in front of a beautiful floral display on her social media accounts ahead of her GMA segment.

“Love the flower show. You looked great this morning,” one person wrote in a comment on Ginger’s X account.

She has been absent from filming episodes in the show’s NYC studio since early last week. During her time away from GMA, Sam Champion temporarily took over weather forecasting duties.

“Heading out for a big assignment I’ve been waiting and working to cover for a long time! Can’t wait to share with you all on @ABCNewsLive & @GMA soon … thanks for holding down the fort @Wx_Max @SamWnek @SamChampion,” Ginger wrote on X on February 28.

A few days later, Ginger revealed that she was traveling back home from her secret filming location to spend time with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their sons, Adrian and Miles.

“A few more hours until I can be home and wake-up with my boys. Can’t wait,” she wrote on X on March 1.

She didn’t divulge too many details about her hiatus from the program other than teasing a new project.

“Earth month coming up so I’ve got some huge stories to bring you soon,” the weathercaster hinted on X.

Ginger has been a part of the ABC team since 2011. She was named the chief meteorologist on GMA in 2013 after Sam, 62, left the program. He later rejoined ABC on a part-time basis after a three-year stint at The Weather Channel.

“While Sam will always be part of The Weather Channel family, we have mutually agreed to not enter into a new contract,” a statement from the network read at the time. “As our managing editor, host of our flagship AMHQ and his pioneering work on 23.5 Degrees, Sam’s leadership has helped transform The Weather Channel into the dynamic high-quality environment it is today.”

Now, Sam is the go-to person to call to fill in whenever Ginger is absent from GMA — much to the delight of viewers!