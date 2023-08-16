Ginger Zee is taking a well-deserved hiatus from her duties on Good Morning America. The weathercaster revealed she is “really looking forward to some time away next week” in a tweet shared on Tuesday, August 15.

“As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left ABC, etc. … I am just going to take vacation and time off social,” she wrote. “Thank goodness.”

In the comments section of the post, fans voiced their support for Ginger, 42, who was named the chief meteorologist on GMA in 2013.

“With the way you travel to different locations, and how hard you always work, that is a such a well-deserved vacation for you and your family, Ginger!” one person replied.

Ginger’s duties on the network have taken her all over the world to report on natural disasters and historic events. Most recently, she’s been working hard covering the Maui wildfires and deadly storms striking the East Coast.

Another follower added that “digitally disconnecting” from social media is the “key to real time off.”

On Instagram, Ginger shared an important piece of advice with her followers ahead of her vacation.

“We don’t have to smile every day all day,” she captioned a selfie on Wednesday, August 16. “Repeating all my mantras the last 24 hours. This won’t matter a year from now. Gratitude is the attitude. Keep doing my best as I always do. The sunshine and smiles will be back. This is how we grow. Just saying it for anyone else who needs to hear it.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Earlier this year, Ginger came down with a sickness and was absent from GMA for multiple episodes in a row. GMA alum Sam Champion filled in for her as she recovered at home. The newscaster thanked her husband, Ben Aaron, and their kids, Adrian and Miles, for helping her get through the difficult time.

“I have great care but rolling fevers have taken me out — thanks to @SamChampion for filling in today,” Ginger tweeted on January 19. “Hoping I’ll see you all back on @GMA soon.”

The following day, Ginger gave her followers another update on her symptoms, revealing that she hadn’t “moved from bed in 48 hours.” She took Tamiflu and hoped for a speedy recovery after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Luckily for Ginger, she was “feeling so much better” three days later and made her return to GMA on January 23.

The network has not yet announced who will be filling in for Ginger next week, but Sam, 62, is a top contender to step in for a few episodes. The longtime broadcaster is currently spending time in Brazil with his husband, Rubem Robierb.