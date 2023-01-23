In 2013, Ginger Zee was named Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist after Sam Champion left the franchise. A decade later, Sam returned to the series in place of Ginger, raising questions about her absence. Keep scrolling to find out whether she is leaving the show.

What Happened to GMA’s Ginger Zee?



During a January 19 episode of GMA, viewers were greeted by Sam instead of Ginger when it came time for the weather forecast. The California native shared the reason behind her absence from the series on social media.

“I have great care but rolling fevers have taken me out — thanks to @SamChampion for filling in today,” she tweeted. “Hoping I’ll see you all back on @GMA soon.”

Ginger, who shares sons Adrian and Miles with husband Ben Aaron, did not immediately reveal when she would be returning to the show. The following day, Sam explained on Instagram that he made another “last-minute dash” to the GMA studio to fill in for the weatherwoman. In the comments section of his post, Ginger expressed her gratitude, writing, “This flu is no joke — thanks for dashing over to fill in for me!”

In addition to the Peabody Award winner filling in for Ginger on GMA, meteorologist Lee Goldberg took over her spot on World News Tonight as she recovered. A few days later, the mom of two provided her followers with another update on her condition.

“I haven’t moved from bed in 48 hours, but this Tamiflu is helping… and I actually see light and have now gone 10 hours without a fever,” Ginger captioned a selfie. “I got laid out by this one. Thankful for the supportive @benaarontv and @roofustee who have been caring for our sick boys while I lay useless in bed. Sending everyone healthy sunny vibes cause this storm is going to pass.”

On Monday, January 23, fans were delighted to see Ginger return to GMA. On Twitter, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she was “feeling so much better.” That morning, Sam shared that he was back at the ABC7 studio for his usual Eyewitness News broadcast.

Is Ginger Zee Leaving ‘GMA’?

It’s quite common for former anchors to return to GMA to fill in when the hosts are out sick or on vacation. Though Ginger took a few days off to recover from her illness, she has not announced any plans to leave the program. In fact, she celebrated a huge milestone at ABC, receiving a plaque to mark a decade with the network and The Walt Disney Company.

“This is more for all the people who have believed in me, supported me and given me opportunities,” she reflected on Instagram in April 2022. “My goal was to [sparkle every day] and pass along that sparkle — and I don’t know that I’ve done it every day — but I got close and can’t wait to see what’s next.”