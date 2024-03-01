Where in the world is Ginger Zee? The meteorologist addressed her ongoing absence from Good Morning America in a series of posts online.

Ginger, 43, has not been seen on GMA since Tuesday, February 27. While she’s been missing from the show over the past week, Sam Champion was brought in to serve as a guest anchor in Ginger’s place.

“Heading out for a big assignment I’ve been waiting and working to cover for a long time! Can’t wait to share with you all on @ABCNewsLive & @GMA soon … thanks for holding down the fort @Wx_Max @SamWnek @SamChampion,” she wrote on X on Wednesday, February 28.

One day later, she was still not in her usual seat on GMA. Sam, 62, was called upon once again to fill in. “Off the grid. Can’t wait to share soon,” she wrote on X on Thursday, February 29.

Luckily for those who have missed seeing Ginger’s smile light up GMA each morning, she will be back very soon. “I’m back Monday,” she told her followers on Friday, March 1. “Earth month coming up so I’ve got some huge stories to bring you soon.”

“Awesome, Ginger! I love your dedication to your job, the planet and the climate and looking forward to everything you need to deliver to us in the coming weeks across the entire @ABCNetwork and @Disney platforms!” one person commented underneath the post.

Sam is no stranger to temporarily filling in for Ginger on the program whenever she is on vacation or out sick. But on Friday, the longtime weather forecaster clarified that he is still not back on GMA as a full-time cast member.

“No, it’s just been filling in for a lot of people who have been gone and then the projects that I’ve been doing for ABC have been keeping me busy, so in theory, still part-time, but it’s a lot,” Sam explained during an Instagram Live session after a fan asked him about his current role on the ABC show.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After appearing on GMA that day, Sam explained that he had plans to travel to Miami to be with his artist husband Rubem Robierb. The couple, who wed in 2012, own a home in the coastal city as well as other homes in NYC and Brazil.

“Right after this, I’m going to jump on an airplane and fly home to my husband and swim in the ocean if everything is going perfectly before dinner,” he shared. “That’s the plan.”