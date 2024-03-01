Sam Champion’s been appearing on Good Morning America a whole lot lately, raising questions about his current role on the talk show.

Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has been absent from the program several times over the past week, leading ABC to call on Sam, 62, to fill in for her.

“Are you full time now?” a person asked the forecaster on Instagram Live as he was on his way to film GMA on Friday, March 1.

“No, it’s just been filling in for a lot of people who have been gone and then the projects that I’ve been doing for ABC have been keeping me busy, so in theory, still part-time, but it’s a lot,” Sam explained.

The day prior, he took part in a memorable GMA segment with cohost Robin Roberts, where they got their colors analyzed. “This was such a great segment!” one person wrote underneath a clip from the show posted on Instagram.

In addition to serving as a fill-in host on GMA, Sam also regularly appears on Eyewitness News. Somehow, he makes filming all of his TV projects look seamless.

After a busy week at GMA, Sam announced plans to take a trip to Miami to spend time with his husband, Rubem Robierb.

“Right after this, I’m going to jump on an airplane and fly home to my husband and swim in the ocean if everything is going perfectly before dinner,” he told his followers. “That’s the plan.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

As fans got more clarity on Sam’s role at ABC, many wondered what happened to Ginger, 43. It appears she is working on a new project that has kept her away from the GMA studio in New York City.

“Heading out for a big assignment I’ve been waiting and working to cover for a long time! Can’t wait to share with you all on @ABCNewsLive & @GMA soon … thanks for holding down the fort @Wx_Max @SamWnek @SamChampion,” Ginger wrote on X on Wednesday, February 28.

The following day, Ginger once again shared another update on what she was doing. “Off the grid. Can’t wait to share soon,” the newscaster, who shares kids Adrian and Miles with husband Ben Aaron, wrote on X.

“You better not be leaving!” one person replied. Ginger confirmed she will be returning to the show after someone wrote, “Miss you on GMA, hope you’re back on soon.”

“Thanks Mark! I’m back Monday. Earth month coming up so I’ve got some huge stories to bring you soon,” she penned.