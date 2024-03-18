Sam Champion is constantly on the move. The meteorologist shared a shirtless video while swimming in the ocean in Miami, just hours before making his television return.

Sam, 62, appeared relaxed and happy during an Instagram Live session on Monday, March 18. The weather forecaster was joined by his husband, Rubem Robierb, on the beach in Miami before heading off to the airport.

“Good morning everyone, happy Monday,” he addressed his followers during the video. “Back in the ocean for a quick conversation and I hope you guys are great. Made a little bit later flight this morning, so I got the opportunity to do this and the water is so nice and calm, and I missed it actually because I haven’t done it in a while.”

Sam revealed that he had a “nice weekend” but was enjoying one last swim before he had to “head back to New York this afternoon.” The ABC star also warned his followers about a cold front coming to New York this week.

With his Good Morning America coffee mug in hand, Sam admitted that being able to spend the morning on the beach was pure bliss.

“Three weeks straight of everyday television, I needed some time off, so this is just my normal Monday off, but it feels like I’m on vacation for just one day,” he told his fans.

Over the past month, Sam has appeared several times on GMA, serving as a fill-in anchor on the program. He assisted the regular hosts during a special episode, which aired the morning after the Oscars, discussing fashion, movies and more.

“I will be at Eyewitness News tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. tomorrow,” he said of returning to his regular schedule on the local news this week. Sam also shared that he will be back on GMA on Friday, March 22.

Just before the Instagram Live session, Sam posted a video while working out in the gym. “I hate most of it,” he admitted about his fitness regimen. “But I hate being stiff and bloated even more!! Keep moving.”

Courtesy of Sam Champion/Instagram

In the video, Sam revealed that he currently weighs 210 pounds but is “working on that.” He also said that he is “not that flexible” but is also “working on that.” Loyal fans of the climate and weather expert rushed to show their support amid his fitness journey.

“You look great, Sam, don’t be too hard on yourself!” one person commented on the video.

Another person wrote, “Perfect just the way you are!” Sam replied, “Aww!! No hate being heavy, slow and stiff! Gonna fix it and feel better.”