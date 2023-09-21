The trip to the altar was a long one. After 18 years of dating, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign finally tied the knot at their Connecticut home, less than a year after the GMA anchor, 62, and the wellness entrepreneur, 49, proposed to each other.

“They aren’t just celebrating their love, but life,” says a source, explaining that together they’ve weathered Robin’s battles with breast cancer and a blood disorder, and Amber’s own breast cancer journey in 2021.

“Every day is precious to them. Robin was hesitant for so long — she doesn’t even know why she was nervous about making that commitment — but watching Amber go through radiation treatment a year ago changed everything,” the insider adds. “They’re so glad they were able to share this day with their friends and loved ones.”

The romantic backyard ceremony was followed by a raucous party — Robin surprised Amber with a flash mob dance. Says the source: “They had the wedding of their dreams.”