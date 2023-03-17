Good Morning America has gone through a few casting switch-ups lately that have raised questions for viewers at home. Many have wondered if meteorologist Rob Marciano is still on the show after missing the broadcast a number of times over the past few months. Scroll below for details on his absence.

Is Rob Marciano Still on ‘GMA’?

Rob joined GMA as a weekend forecaster in 2014 and was named senior meteorologist of ABC News. His reporting on natural disasters has taken him all over the world, hosting live broadcasts in the midst of storms and providing updates on weather conditions.

Because of his constant traveling for World News Tonight, he is likely to miss episodes of GMA here and there. In most cases, other ABC alum have stepped in to take on the meteorologist role whenever someone is missing from the broadcast, including Sam Champion.

The journalist puts his heart into weather reporting; however, he is not always on GMA during his usual weekend time slot. He appears periodically on the talk show to deliver forecasts, but fans have made their opinions clear about Rob potentially becoming a regular on the series. On March 2, GMA’s chief meteorologist Ginger Zee announced on Twitter that Somara Theodore was joining the ABC weather team on the weekend.

“Is she taking Rob Marciano’s place?” one person asked Ginger, to which the longtime news personality replied, “All one big team.”

Others were also curious about how ABC’s latest addition would affect Rob’s spot on the network.

“What happened to Rob Marciano for weekend weather and subbing for you? He was the best!” another fan tweeted.

Is Rob Marciano Retiring From ‘GMA’?

On March 12, Rob posted a photo on his Instagram Story while posing in front of a rainbow. “Yeah, there’s no pot of gold,” he captioned the selfie. “My dreams of retirement are shrinking.”

The weather anchor has not announced any formal plans to retire or leave GMA. For now, it looks like his role has been limited due to his other obligations on the network.

Is Rob Marciano Married?

Rob is also experiencing some new changes in his personal life. After 11 years of marriage, the TV personality’s wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce in June 2021. Still, they’re focused on working together to coparent their two children, Madelynn and Mason. The family spent Christmas together in 2022.

“The kids had a great Christmas with mom and dad successfully teaming up to keep the holiday love and magic alive,” he captioned a carousel of photos from the holiday celebration.