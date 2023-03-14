News veteran Amy Robach became an official coanchor of Good Morning America in 2014. After several years as a popular news personality, she disappeared from television due to some big changes in her personal life. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to her.

What Happened to Amy Robach?

After graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree, Amy began her career working at the Charleston, South Carolina-based station WCBD. The Michigan native later landed a reporter position on WTTG before working her way up to anchor on MSNBC.

In 2007, she became a cohost on Weekend Today, a job she held until 2012 before switching over to ABC News. Amy served as a correspondent on GMA that year and was promoted to official cohost two years later.

ABC/Heidi Gutman

At the height of her GMA fame, the television reporter was married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. The pair tied the knot in 2010, marking the second marriage for both of them. He was previously married to his first wife, Jennifer Hageney, from 1994 to 2008. Andrew and Jennifer welcomed three sons together during their union: Nathaniel, Aidan and Wyatt.

Amy was married to her first husband, Tim McIntosh, from 1996 to 2008. She shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Ava and Annalise. In November 2022, Amy was photographed cozying up to her GMA costar T.J. Holmes during several New York City outings. Amid romance rumors, both Amy and T.J. deactivated their Instagram accounts. Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Closer’s request for comment at the time.

In December 2022, T.J. filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig. That same month, both Amy and T.J. were benched from GMA pending an internal review. A few days earlier, Closer confirmed Amy and Andrew sold their NYC apartment for $5.2 million.

Where Is Amy Robach Now?

Amy and T.J. were both officially ousted from GMA in January 2023 and have not made any TV appearances since.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Amy has since reactivated her Instagram account after relationship speculation with her costar. In February 2023, the former 20/20 anchor and the CNN alum were photographed during a vacation to Mexico, sharing several PDA-filled moments by the pool and on the beach. So far, neither news personality has announced what’s next for their careers.