Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.

What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?

Amy has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

ABC/Heidi Gutman

How Did Amy Robach Begin Her Career as a Television Reporter?

The Michigan native began her career as a television reporter at WCBD in South Carolina in 1995 before moving to WTTG in Washington, D.C., in 1999. Amy then began working for MSNBC in 2003, where she worked as an anchor and filled in on shows including Weekend Today, Countdown with Keith Olbermann and Morning Joe.

She took on the role of coanchor on Weekend Today in July 2007 and remained in the position until she moved to ABC News in May 2012. While she initially joined the network as a correspondent for GMA, Amy was hired to be the show’s news anchor in March 2014 and also took on the role of coanchor of 20/20 in 2018.

In March 2020, the reporter began hosting Pandemic: What You Need to Know on ABC. The show eventually evolved into GMA3: What You Need to Know which she still hosts today.

How Else Does Amy Robach Make Money?

In addition to working as a broadcast reporter, Amy is also a published author. Her first book, Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour, was published in September 2015 and details her experience with breast cancer.

She went on to publish the children’s book Better Together! with her husband, Andrew Shue, and illustrator Lenny Wen in October 2021.

Is Amy Robach Having An Affair With ‘GMA’ Coanchor T.J. Holmes?

Amy and her GMA coanchor T.J. Holmes sparked romance speculation when photos were released of the duo getting cozy during multiple outings in November 2022.

In one snap from November 13, published by Daily Mail on November 30, T.J. placed his hand on Amy’s backside as she loaded things into a car trunk at the end of a weekend they spent together in upstate New York. Meanwhile, another photo taken on November 28 captured the coworkers holding hands in New York City as they rode in an Uber.

On the same day the photos began to circulate, multiple sources told In Touch that T.J. and Amy are dating. The network is scrambling to “figure out how to handle” their relationship, one insider said, calling the scandal “an HR nightmare.” Amid the speculation, neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the romance rumors.

Amy has been married to the Melrose Place actor since 2010, while T.J. married Marilee Fiebig that same year.

In Touch confirmed that T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee on December 28, 2022. Meanwhile, Amy and Andrew were reportedly separated before the romance rumors began to circulate.

Since they were first spotted together getting cozy, Amy and T.J. have continued to participate in PDA and were photographed kissing during a trip to Miami over Christmas.

Amy and Andrew haven’t clarified their relationship status, though the TV personality sparked split rumors by posting Instagram posts in October and November not wearing her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Andrew removed all photos of Amy from his Instagram account.

Both Amy and T.J. deactivated their Instagram accounts soon after the romance rumors began to spread.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving ‘GMA’?

The coanchors were temporarily benched from Good Morning America amid their speculated romance, In Touch confirmed on December 5, 2022. Though it is unknown how long the pair will remain off the air, they are expected to return at some point.

ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez were tapped to temporarily host GMA3 in place of Amy and T.J. as the network deals with the alleged scandal.