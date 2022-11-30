Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked dating speculation after they were spotted cozying up in New York City in November 2022. The TV stars, who are both married to their respective partners, were photographed holding hands during an Uber ride among other PDA-packed outings. Get details on the status of their relationship by scrolling below.

Are ‘GMA’ Costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Dating?

Amy and T.J. have been sharing the screen on GMA since 2020 and became running partners outside of the show. The cancer survivor has run numerous marathons around New York City. In March 2022, she trained her cohost for the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon.

“I was totally committed to the training schedule that Robach put me on,” T.J. told Page Six at the time. “And it absolutely helped that I work with her every day. We literally have to sit next to each other for over an hour each day, so you have someone to compare notes with and someone who’ll hold you accountable.”

Months later, the duo were photographed out for drinks at a Manhattan bar. The pair shared several laughs before they were spotted parting ways outside. In other photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Amy and T.J. arrived at a cottage in the Shawangunk Mountains outside of NYC. The pair, who both live in Manhattan, a short ride away from where GMA is filmed, reportedly got handsy as they unpacked the trunk of the car they rode in. However, neither party has confirmed if they are in fact a couple or just close friends.

Amy married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010. That same year, T.J. wed his wife, Marilee Fiebig. Amy and her husband share a blended family together. She was previously married to her first husband, Tim Mclntosh, from 1996 to 2008 and shares two daughters with him, Ava and Annalise “Annie” McIntosh.

The former Today host became a stepmom to Andrew’s three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt Shue, from a previous relationship. T.J. and Marilee also share a blended family together. The journalist welcomed two children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his first wife, Amy Ferson. He experienced fatherhood for the third time when Marilee gave birth to their daughter, Sabine, in January 2013.

Amy’s last photo with Andrew was posted to her Instagram account in July. Since then, she has been spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

Reps for Robach and Holmes did not immediately respond to Closer‘s request for comment.