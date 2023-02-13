Rob Marciano has been one of the most popular faces on Good Morning America since joining the series in 2014. The meteorologist has had decades of experience on television that have contributed to his massive net worth. Keep scrolling for details on how much money he makes.

What Is Rob Marciano’s Net Worth and Salary?

Rob has an estimated net worth of $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. According to multiple outlets, the news anchor is earning a salary between $76,000 and $120,000.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

When Did Rob Marciano Start Working for ‘GMA’?

After graduating from Cornell University, the Connecticut native began his career working for ABC and NBC affiliate stations in Oregon and Louisiana.

In 2003, he landed a job at CNN as a weather reporter and news correspondent. In November 2012, Rob announced he was leaving CNN to pursue an opportunity to cohost Entertainment Tonight.

“I am honored to be joining the distinguished and talented team at Entertainment Tonight, all of whom are the gold standard in entertainment journalism,” he said in a statement at the time. “For over 30 years, ET has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and to be part of that blue chip franchise is a dream come true.”

Two years later, the journalist left the position to join ABC and the GMA team as a senior meteorologist of World News Tonight and a weekend weather reporter. Over the years, he has led coverage of major weather reports and natural disasters both on location and in the news studio, including hurricanes that devastated Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Does Rob Marciano Have Kids?

Rob is a dad of two children, daughter Madelynn and son Mason, whom he shares with ex Eryn Marciano. The real estate agent filed for divorce from the weathercaster on June 18, 2021, Closer confirmed at the time. The former couple were married for 11 years before calling it quits, but they still continue to work together to coparent their children.

In December 2022, Rob shared that he was spending Christmas with the kids and his former wife in a sweet post on Instagram.

“The kids had a great Christmas with mom and dad successfully teaming up to keep the holiday love and magic alive,” he captioned a series of photos of his little ones.

Is Rob Marciano Leaving ‘GMA’?

While Rob has taken time off in recent years from GMA, he has not announced any plans to leave the series. At the start of 2023, the news personality enjoyed a ski trip with his kids, and looked like he had a blast as he took some time off from work.