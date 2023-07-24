Mark Consuelos’ sleep schedule might sound crazy to some and rather relatable to others. During an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Monday, July 24, Kelly Ripa revealed some of her husband’s shocking sleep habits.

“The key to getting Mark to bed early — earlier than his 8 p.m. sleep or his 9 p.m. sleep — is to put on a documentary that he’s been dying to watch all week,” Kelly, 52, candidly shared amid her return to the program after a brief hiatus.

During the episode, Mark, 52, hilariously revealed that he unintentionally fell asleep while watching TV the night before. Kelly ended up turning off all of the lights and the TV, leaving her husband confused when he awoke at 10:30 p.m. from his snooze.

Mark actually has a good excuse for falling asleep so early each night. He typically wakes up at 4 a.m. to get his days started with morning workouts. Fitness and health have always been two of his biggest passions in between acting and hosting the morning talk show.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Riverdale actor recently went shirtless during a segment on Live on July 19 where he and producer Michael Gelman submerged themselves in ice baths.



“I want to get one of these,” Mark told Kelly after spending six minutes in the freezing tub on stage. “I’ll use the tub that we have and fill it with ice.”

Mark also flexed his muscles in a shirtless Instagram picture captured by his wife on July 23. “It’s that time of year again,” Kelly captioned the steamy poolside photo.

While Mark is an early riser for his gym sessions, he and Kelly admitted that his sleep schedule definitely has some drawbacks.



“You cannot watch Oppenheimer, that’s all I know. It will take you eight times to get through Oppenheimer,” Kelly said about Mark’s frequent snooze sessions during long movies.

Mark replied, “It will,” adding, “They’ll make a lot of money off me.”

The pair later launched into a discussion about the release of both Oppenheimer and Barbie, the latter of which Kelly was very excited about.

“I’ve been in my Barbie tribute attire the past couple of weeks,” she said. “Before the actor’s strike, we had the whole cast on, so I had all these outfits lined up. I was like, ‘I might as well maximize my look.’”

In honor of Barbie, both Kelly and Mark rocked pink looks during Monday’s broadcast. The pair may be operating on opposite sleep schedules but it’s obvious that both their onscreen and offscreen relationship is better than ever.