Kelly Ripa Takes ‘Time Apart’ From Mark Consuelos Each Day

Kelly Ripa admitted that she values her alone time away from husband Mark Consuelos each day.

“Well, we have mostly time apart from each other,” the Live With Kelly and Mark cohost told Rob Lowe during an episode of “SiriusXM’s Literally! With Rob Lowe” on Thursday, April 11. “I mean, there’s two things. We started out our careers together. Mark and I both worked on the same soap opera, so we used to spend 18 hours a day together every day. That was a lot.”

Mark, 53, became an official cohost on Live next to Kelly, 53, in April 2023 after the departure of Ryan Seacrest.

“We have time in the morning where he gets to see me look nice and then we go about our days,” Kelly continued. “I mean, he’s got a different facet of the industry he’s in. I go to my podcast. We have totally separate lives off camera and then we meet up again at night and it’s …” she trailed off before Rob, 60, said, “That’s perfect.”

“It’s perfect. It really is,” Kelly agreed. “We have got the right work-life balance and I think that any long-term marriage has to have some form of work-life balance.”

Kelly, who hosts her own podcast, “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” recently received a huge honor. The All My Children actress was named a Disney Legend for 2024. She will be honored at a ceremony in August 2024 alongside Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus, James Cameron, John Williams and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I’m so proud of you. You’re going to be a Disney Legend. You and Mickey,” Mark told Kelly during a March 20 episode of Live.

“You know what that means? That means you get free entry into Disneyland … for the day,” Kelly replied. “No, no. But it’s so kind and overwhelming … this show is the reason why, really. I feel like we’re all sort of being inducted together.”

ABC/MICHAEL LE BRECHT II

Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, admitted that she was shocked to be included on the list of stars who received the same honor.

“It’s just … it just blows me away. When I looked at the lineup, I turned to Mark and said, ‘One of these things does not belong,’” she admitted during the candid segment.

The Riverdale actor gushed over his wife’s latest honor, adding, “I think you absolutely do belong. And I’m really, really proud of you.”