Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola's Photos Growing Up

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Consuelos Is Stunning! See Photos of Her Growing Up

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola Consuelos, is the “heart” of their family! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts could not be prouder of everything their second child has achieved since welcoming her in June 2001.

Lola is a musician with an incredible sense of style! In fact, Kelly joked that she’d love to raid her daughter’s closet.

“The one item of clothing that I would wear from my daughter’s closet is every article of clothing she owns,” the talk show personality told People in August 2020. “If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You’ve got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence.”

Scroll below to see photos of Lola’s transformation growing up.