Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are getting ready to wake up in Las Vegas! The talk show pair are heading to Sin City for a very thrilling reason.

On February 26 and February 27, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, will be hosting Live With Kelly and Mark from the dazzling Las Vegas strip. The pair will be reporting from the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“During their star-studded stay, Kelly and Mark will be joined each morning by celebrities, musicians and more in front of thousands of fans,” per a press release.

ABC also opened a sweepstakes to give fans the chance to win a trip to Sin City to join the audience for the special broadcasts. Included in the prize package is roundtrip coach airfare for two to Las Vegas, hotel accommodations at the Fontainebleau Hotel, two VIP seats at one of the Live broadcasts in Las Vegas, local ground transportation, admission to a special winners reception and a $250 prepaid gift card.

Las Vegas has always been special for Kelly and Mark, who eloped in the city in 1996.

“We just had a very normal, very regular wedding,” the Hope & Faith alum said during an episode of Live in August 2022. “It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

While Las Vegas is known for its fun nightlife and casinos, Kelly revealed that she did not end up having a bachelorette party.

“I wanted the marriage, not the big wedding. I don’t need a bachelorette party to tell me that I’m about to get married because I’m about to get married and here I am on the airplane, you know what I mean?” she said during an episode of the show in August 2023. “That’s my bachelorette party.”

After making their way to Las Vegas for Live, Kelly and Mark will be heading to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards on March 10. The pair will be hosting a special episode of Live at the Dolby Theatre the morning after the Oscars, which will “feature unforgettable moments with the night’s biggest winners captured the very moment they walked off stage mere hours before.”

The All My Children alums attended the Academy Awards last year with Ryan Seacrest. Ryan, 49, marked his departure from Live one month later, in April 2023. Mark took over as cohost full-time next to his wife of 27 years and viewers have been loving their dynamic on the show.