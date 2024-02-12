Ryan Seacrest found his way back onto morning television! The American Idol host returned to Live to reunite with his longtime pal Kelly Ripa on Monday, February 12.

While Ryan’s return to the program was only temporary, audience members went wild when he walked out onto the stage to greet Kelly, 53, and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“What better way to kick off ‘Love Week’ than with one of the loves of our lives?” the Emmy winner told the audience during Ryan’s entrance.

He came in hot, playfully asking Kelly and Mark, 52, about their recent vacation and some of the photos they sent him while they were away. “We’re not going to do this where you try to take over the interview,” Kelly candidly told her former Live cohost.

For their first order of business, Kelly and Mark wanted to get to the root of why Ryan, 49, has looked taller on TV in recent weeks.

“I keep noticing these shoes you wear with a heel,” Ryan told Mark before getting up and comparing shoes. The media personality admitted that his new footwear choices have added a few inches to his height.

Ryan also revealed one of the things he misses most about celebrating ‘Love Week’ on Live.

“Reading those emails at the end of the show and the music we play, it’s what inspires me for the year,” he said with a smile.

Of course, Ryan has had his own beautiful love story unfold over the past few years with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The couple have been linked since 2021 though they’ve largely kept their romance under wraps.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

The TV producer also praised Kelly and Mark for being great cohosts. “There’s a real future in this for you,” Ryan joked.

He went on to share that he recently expanded his family with a new dog named Olio. “He’s named after olive oil,” Ryan told the audience. Olio joins his other dog, Georgia, who often makes appearances on his Instagram page.

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Ryan served as a cohost on Live for six seasons before marking his official departure from the program in April 2023. Mark took his place at the news desk after years of serving as a guest cohost. Months later, Ryan was announced as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, set to take over hosting duties from Pat Sajak in season 42. Vanna White will be joining him in the game show’s new era as letter-turner.