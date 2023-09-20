Wheel of Fortune fans were left stunned in June 2023 when Pat Sajak announced his departure from the long-running game show. That same month, it was revealed that Ryan Seacrest was chosen to take over hosting duties for the TV veteran.

Why Is Pat Sajak Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Pat first landed the Wheel of Fortune hosting gig in 1981. Along the way, he built a close friendship with costar Vanna White and earned the love of millions of viewers. His decision to step back from hosting the series came as a shock to some.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” Pat said in a statement to Closer in June 2023.

Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune premiered in September 2023. Following Pat’s final run hosting the show, he will serve as a consultant behind the scenes for three years.

“We’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!” Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, told Closer upon Pat’s retirement announcement.

When Will Ryan Seacrest Start Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Shortly after Pat’s big announcement, Ryan emerged as the frontrunner to take over the position. It was made official in June 2023 that the American Idol host would be joining the Wheel of Fortune family.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Ryan wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Health-Ade

Ryan will be taking over hosting duties for Pat at the start of season 42, which is slated to air in early 2024. Vanna will also be a part of the upcoming season as she extended her Wheel of Fortune contract through 2026, Closer confirmed. An official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed.

The radio personality gushed over the opportunity and the next chapter of his career.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Ryan said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”