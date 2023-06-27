It’s official! Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of Wheel of Fortune for season 42. The TV personality will be ​the replacement for former host Pat Sajak, who announced his exit from the show on June 12.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Ryan wrote in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, June 27. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

He continued, “Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Clic for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I am grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” adding, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel, and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

The American Idol host previously left Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2023 to focus on other ventures. Ryan marked his departure from the talk show after six years with an emotional farewell alongside Kelly Ripa.

“I’ve spent my entire career talking, talking on radio and talking on television,” Ryan reflected during his final episode of the morning program. “Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse, but today it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two … I’m honored to be part of this family.”

With all of his experience on TV as a host and producer, there’s no doubt that he is more than ready to tackle his new job on the long-running competition series.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The Wheel of Fortune hosting change came just a few weeks after Pat, 76, shared news of his retirement with his loyal fanbase.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” the game show icon said in a statement to Closer.

Vanna White, Pat’s longtime Wheel of Fortune cohost of more than 40 years, took to Twitter to show her support.

“When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” the letter-turner tweeted. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”