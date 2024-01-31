Bye for now! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are leaving the Big Apple. Don’t worry, it’s only temporary.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts announced they will be traveling to Los Angeles ahead of the Academy Awards in March. The morning after the ceremony, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre for a special episode of Live.

The broadcast will “feature unforgettable moments with the night’s biggest winners captured the very moment they walked off stage mere hours before,” per a press release.

The episode will also feature musical performances and fashion panels in front of a live audience. The talk show hosts are so excited to present the show from the iconic location, which is a change of scenery from their usual studio in New York City.

“You could be sitting in Ryan Gosling‘s seat,” Kelly told her husband during an episode of Live on January 26, to which he responded, “Yeah, or Emma Stone.”

Ryan, 43, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor after playing Ken in Barbie, while Emma, 35, scored a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

“Eleven nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream,” Emma said after nominations were announced. “I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories.”

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“You can sit in the chair, and then afterwards, you can take the chair with you,” Kelly joked during the segment.

The All My Children alums will return to NYC to their usual studio after the special Oscars-centered Live episode airs. The pair currently live in a beautiful penthouse just a short ride away from their usual place of work.

While they are thrilled to be heading to California soon, Kelly warned Mark about some of the things to look out for during the ceremony and the red carpet.

“They’re Academy Award winners, they tell you anything that you didn’t even ask,” she said, adding, “You’re gonna get invited to more things, you’re gonna be asked to star in more movies than ever. They don’t mean it. They just blather nonsense because they’ve just won an Academy Award. So they tell you all kinds of crazy stuff that’s not true, that they don’t mean! But it really is like a psychological study.”