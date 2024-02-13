Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took their intimacy to the next level recently when they decided to do a couples meditation session. The experience definitely didn’t go as planned.

“We did a sound bath,” Kelly, 53, said with a huge grin during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, February 13.

“And then she left because she had to get ready for dinner,” Mark, 52, chimed in, to which his wife playfully responded, “No, I left because I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

A sound bath is a meditation technique that immerses the room in sound waves to help with relaxation and restoration. While the Riverdale actor was lying down, he recalled feeling something land on his chest.

“She put a bowl on my chest, and she did the sound,” he said. “I came out of that thing, and I was a whole new Mark.”

But Kelly’s experience was a bit different. The Emmy winner revealed that Mark had fallen asleep and was snoring throughout the sound bath. She compared the scene to Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in the Disney film Fantasia.

“How do I get in there to let her know that I’ve had enough of this foolishness?” Kelly remembered thinking. She ended up whispering to the instructor that she wanted to leave.

“We get done, and I knew I fell asleep for a little bit, but that was amazing,” Mark said with a smile.

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

With all of the snoring that went on, Kelly joked that Mark “added some sounds” of his own.

After sharing their funny story, they welcomed guest Jane Krakowski onto the show. They played a game of “Stump Mark,” where the Name That Tune host presented Mark with two scenarios and he had to guess which one was true. Jane’s two scenarios were that she saw a stage production of Rent 20 times, and that she competed in a figure skating competition.

The All My Children alum ended up choosing incorrectly, meaning Jane, 55, won an “I stumped Mark again” T-shirt. She previously stumped him in the game during her last appearance on the show. Mark was left in disarray, so much so that he ended up walking off the set of Live.

“He just left! He walked off the set!” Kelly yelled. Mark ended up making his way back out onto the stage. “Alright, Jane. That doesn’t count against my record?” he joked.