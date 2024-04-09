Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sure know how to spark an online debate. The couple got into a passionate discussion about the movie Titanic during a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

In the 1997 film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jack Dawson, who freezes to death while trying to fit on a door with Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by Kate Winslet, after the boat hits the iceberg. Kelly, 53, reignited a very popular debate: Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose and lived?

“Somebody just auctioned off the Titanic door prop. You know, the one that Rose floated on?” the Emmy winner said about the James Cameron-directed film during a March 27 episode. “Where clearly there was room for Jack, but for whatever reason, she did not scoot over on the door and just watched him slip away!”

“I’ve seen the movie 10,000 times, and every time, I’m like, ‘Just scooch over!'” she went on to say. “Like, I feel like if I yell, ‘Scooch over’ enough, this time Kate Winslet will hear me!”

In a clip from the talk show posted on Instagram, fans were completely divided in the comments section about whether or not Jack and Rose could have both floated together on the door.

“James Cameron did a whole short documentary proving that it would not have worked with tons of reenactments and scenarios,” one person commented on the Instagram post. “Had he got on the door it would have weighed it down and they both would have been sitting in the water.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Others pointed out that the door “would have sank” if there were two people on it. Some agreed with Kelly, revealing they have thought about his very scene “millions of times.”

“Agree, there was room for Jack! The ending to this movie was so sad, I never watched it again!!” another person said.

One viewer drew another cinematic parallel to the movie The Godfather, which sees a gruesome fate for character Sonny Corleone.

“Funny that you said that. I’ve seen The Godfather a thousand times. Every time Sonny jumps in his car to go to his sister, I always yell to him that it’s a setup!” they wrote in a comment. “Don’t drive through the toll booth! He has yet to hear me, he gets shot every time!”