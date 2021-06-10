Howie Mandel Is the Dad of 3 ‘Great’ Children! Meet the TV Star’s Family With Wife Terry

Howie Mandel is a familiar face on TV as the former host of Deal or No Deal and a judge on America’s Got Talent, but at the end of the day, he’s a doting family man. Despite living a life of fame and fortune, Howie would be happy as long as he had his three kids by his side.

The beloved comedian is the father of his children, Jackelyn Shultz, Alex Mandel and Riley Mandel. Howie shares his adult kids with his wife, Terry Mandel, whom he married in 1980.

Because family is so important to the Emmy nominee, he doesn’t have to think twice about prioritizing his spouse and kids over his Hollywood career. Howie said his appreciation for his loved ones stems back to his childhood.

“I had a very stable and idyllic upbringing. I lost my father when he was 63, but my mother is still alive, and I talk to her every day,” he shared with People in 2006. “I’m close to my brother, and I talk to him every day too. I’ve been married for 27 years, and I have three great children.”

It’s the little things in life that make Howie the happiest, and he’s passing on those qualities to Jackelyn, Alex and Riley. While chatting with People, the Little Monsters actor dished the best lessons he tries to “teach” his kids.

“Life isn’t about making money or getting famous. If you’re doing something you look forward to and it’s fun, then you’ve made it,” he shared. “I happen to be lucky that way. The things that I look forward to and the things that I do for a living are one and the same.”

On Instagram, Howie often shares glimpses inside his life as a doting dad. In December 2020, he uploaded a sweet video of daughter Jackelyn singing “You Are My Sunshine” with one of her children. “My kid @jackelynshultz and her kid got talent,” Howie gushed in the caption.

The game show host’s beloved wife has also shared tons of photos of their famous family on her own Instagram page throughout the years. In April 2019, the Canada native uploaded a pic of Howie and Riley, writing, “Love my man and baby girl!”

