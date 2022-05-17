Sofia Vergara Is So Proud of Son Manolo! See Her Sweetest Photos With Her Only Child Over the Years

There is no sweeter bond than the one shared by Sofia Vergara and her only child, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The mother-son duo are inseparable and love capturing all of the happy memories they make together in photos posted on social media.

Sofia and her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, welcomed Manolo in 1991. The pair divorced in 1993, just a few years before the Modern Family actress made her television debut. She moved to Miami, Florida, with her little one in 1994 after growing up in Colombia.

“I was a single mother very early, and what made me wake up every day, what made me be responsible, was that I had the motivation that I needed to make money, to give my son all the things that I thought that he needed,” she shared in a 2017 interview with Coveteur. “A good education, a great college, good healthcare, to have money to send him abroad to get cultured — I wanted all those things for my son.”

Manolo graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 2015 and has even showed the world his acting chops in White Rabbit, Vandal and Hot Pursuit, the latter of which starred his mom and Reese Witherspoon. Watching her son thrive has made the America’s Got Talent judge nothing but proud to be a parent.

“Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding,” she told People in April 2016. “I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

Not only does Sofia share sweet photos hanging out with her son, but she also shares pictures of her husband, Joe Manganiello, hanging out with him too. The family enjoys spending quality time together at their vacation home in the Caribbean which they refer to as Casa Chipi Chipi.

In 2020, Manolo launched a clothing line for dogs called Canini by Baguette. Both he and his mom are huge animal lovers and have several pups that are featured on their Instagram accounts regularly.

“It’s amazing! I am super proud of him. It’s great,” the Koati producer told Extra in February 2020 about her son’s business venture. “He loves dogs … I love that he has the entrepreneur blood like me.”

