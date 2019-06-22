What a special honor it must feel like to have known Lucille Ball in real life, and Marie Osmond knows all about that, as she let everyone know how lucky she is to have been able to cross paths with one of the most influential comedians ever.

The singer, 59, took to Instagram on Friday, June 21, to pay tribute to the star of I Love Lucy, by sharing a photo of the two together. “She was beautiful, funny and strong, and the first female to own her own studio. I feel blessed to have known and worked with her,” The Key Is Love author wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were touched by the throwback, as they quickly responded with their own thoughts on the icon. “Was so fun to watch Lucy’s shows. They don’t make them like they use to. I miss her too,” one person said. Another added, “How could we forget! It took a strong and determined woman to do all she accomplished. Paving the way for other women to reach their goals!”

In 1989, Lucy died at the age of 77 due to a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm. The legendary comedian isn’t the only notable figure that Marie knew in her life — she also had run-ins with the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

“He called my mom, [Olive Osmond], all the time. Loved her,” the Donny & Marie star revealed during an interview on Watch What Happens Live in January 2019. “She reminded him very much of his mom. And so, you know, he would call and I’d kind of try to hear and [my mom] would try to shut the door. And we’d go to Vegas and there was always a room full of flowers, never for us, always for her.”

“Honestly, I think the reason our family is more open with fans through meet-and-greets … is because of him, really. He got very lonely towards the end, he isolated himself a lot,” she added.

How great it is to have known two of the greatest entertainment figures ever!