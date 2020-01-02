If one thing’s for sure, nothing means more to Marie Osmond than her family. Despite having an iconic Hollywood career, as well as millions of fans, the beloved Donny & Marie star couldn’t feel more thankful to have husband Steve Craig and their large brood of children and grandchildren.

As the 60-year-old beauty celebrated a year full of huge accomplishments, Marie’s family has been by her side every step of the way. Although she marked the end of her and brother Donny Osmond‘s 11-year Las Vegas residency run and the start of her cohosting gig on The Talk, the “Paper Roses” songstress couldn’t help but flood her Instagram with family photos throughout all of 2019.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Marie’s top Instagram post of 2019 celebrated her anniversary with Steve this past May. “#HappyAnniversary to my eternal sweetheart,” she gushed alongside a photo from their second wedding ceremony in 2011. “You’re the love of my life!”

The brunette beauty’s heartwarming post in honor of Donny’s 62nd birthday on December 9, also garnered a large number of likes from her fans. “#HappyBirthday to my big brother @DonnyOsmond!! You have brought so much joy to my life in our years working together,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos of the brother-sister duo. “May the new year bring you all you wish. I love you tons!”

Shutterstock

Besides celebrating a plethora of personal goals throughout the last year, Marie also enjoyed plenty of time with her brood of kids and grandkids. The Dancing With the Stars alum — who is the proud mom of Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — gushed about her life as a doting parent in an Instagram post from March.

“I absolutely love this picture, look at my sweet husband and darling grandkids, and now we have two more on the way!” Marie proudly captioned the photo. “It’s so thrilling but I have to be honest with you, when I looked at this picture I thought, ‘Where has time gone? Wasn’t it yesterday these sweet little ones were my own children?’ I’m so thrilled my kids are married to wonderful people and have started families of their own, there’s no greater joy on earth… But… Where did the time go?”

Instagram

Out of all of Marie’s aww-worthy Instagram posts, our favorite from 2019 has to be the advice she gave about the importance of spending time with your loved ones. After sharing her tips and tricks to living a happier life, the Talk star marveled over her role of grandma alongside a super cute photo of her brood.

“Choose HAPPY and don’t let anyone or anything take it away from you!! Let me know how it goes… in a month!” Marie wrote in her post in August. “Right now, I choose to not stress perfection, have a messy house and share lots of happy memories with my grandkids.” Aww!

Marie’s other top Instagram photos from throughout the year also included pics of her newest grandchildren, a tribute to brother Donny after announcing the end of their residency and a gorgeous snapshot from her debut on The Talk.

We hope Marie has an even better 2020!