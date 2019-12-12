See All the Super Cute Photos Donny Osmond Has Shared With His 5 Kids and 10 Grandkids

Out of all the incredible things Donny Osmond has accomplished in his life, the “Crazy Horses” crooner is most proud of his 5 children and 10 grandchildren. Although the 62-year-old hunk juggles a hectic Hollywood schedule, he always makes sure to dedicate some time off for his big, beautiful family.

Considering Donny just celebrated the end of his 11-year Las Vegas residency with sister Marie Osmond, we bet he can’t wait to catch up on lost time with his adorable grandchildren. Following his most recent birthday on December 9, the Donny & Marie star shared a rare photo of his entire family, as well as a sweet message for his fans and closest loved ones.

“It’s been a wonderful birthday — one I’ll never forget,” The Masked Singer alum — who shares sons Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 34, Christopher, 29, and Joshua, 21, with longtime wife Debbie Osmond — wrote in the caption. “My favorite birthday gift this year is a holiday season off from performing so that I can spend time with my dear wife and family. I haven’t had that opportunity since 2010.”

Since Donny hasn’t had the luxury of scheduling work around family functions for nearly a decade now, the “I’ll Make a Man out of You” singer is looking forward to spending the upcoming holidays with his sweet wife and their brood. “I almost forgot how nice it is to wrap up the year with my loved ones around me,” he gushed. “It’s given me time to reflect on how important family and friends really are.”

Throughout his iconic career, Donny has done an incredible job juggling his work while continuing to be a dedicated father and grandfather. However, the Dancing With the Stars alum actually credits his wife of over 40 years for being the best family matriarch a husband could ask for.

“I am particularly grateful that my dear Debbie has been able to be home with our children and has been such a powerful and uplifting influence on each one of our family,” he revealed to Third Hour in 2014. “Especially in her great support of me in my crazy career that takes me away from the home so much.” The former teen idol added that she and their five children have “always been the core of my life.”

