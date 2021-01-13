Donny Osmond went into the new year with a new addition! The Donny and Marie alum announced the birth of his 12th grandchild after his eldest son, Don Jr., and his wife, Jessi, welcomed their fourth baby just days before the start of 2021.

“We officially have a dozen!” the proud grandfather, 63, wrote alongside photos of his newborn grandchild via Instagram on Tuesday, January 12. “Debbie and I are so excited that our 12th grandbaby was born two weeks ago. Don and Jessi welcomed Christian, their fourth son, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and we are already in love.”

Courtesy of Donny Osmond/Instagram

In his post, the Masked Singer alum uploaded two pics of his adorable grandson. In the one, Christian slept like an angel while swaddled in a blanket and hat. In the other, Don, 41, and his spouse stared lovingly into their little one’s eyes as they cradled him in bed.

Christian is the latest Osmond to join the big family, and his arrival comes a little more than one month after their 11th grandchild, Aussie, was born in late November 2020. Donny shared the exciting news after his son Chris, 30, and his wife, Alta, welcomed their first kiddo.

“Thanksgiving is extra special this year,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer sweetly penned next to pics of the family of three on social media. “Aussie is here and she is so beautiful!”

In addition to Christian and Aussie, Donny is a doting grandfather to his large number of other grandchildren. Don and Jessi share three older kids, while his son Jeremy, 39, and his wife, Melisa, are the loving parents of three. The star’s other son Brandon, 35, and his wife, Shelby, also make up a family of four. Donny’s youngest son, Joshua, 22, and his wife, Summer, have yet to welcome children of their own.

Shutterstock

Out of all the career highlights and impressive accolades he’s received, Donny said experiencing parenthood and grandparenthood has been the biggest blessing in his life. However, the I Can See Your Voice panelist couldn’t be the best father of five and grandpa of twelve without his longtime wife, Debbie Osmond.

“I am particularly grateful that my dear Debbie has been able to be home with our children and has been such a powerful and uplifting influence on each one of our family,” he revealed to Third Hour in 2014. “Especially in her great support of me in my crazy career that takes me away from the home so much.”

Congratulations to the Osmonds!