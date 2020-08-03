A happy occasion! Donny Osmond gave his daughter-in-law Melisa Osmond an amazing shout-out for her birthday on Friday, July 31.

“Happiest of birthdays to our daughter-in-law Melisa!” Donny, 62, wrote on Instagram next to a pic of Melisa with his son Jeremy Osmond and their kids. “She is full of love and lives life to the fullest. We’re grateful that you joined our family 18 years ago!”

Courtesy of Melisa Osmond/ Instagram

After seeing his heartfelt post, Melisa commented, “[Aww] love you, mom and dad!! Thank you so much!!” In 2002, the blonde beauty and Jeremy got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Three years after that, the couple welcomed kids, Dylan, Ryder and Emery, who is Donny’s only granddaughter. In a previous Instagram post, the “Young Love” singer gushed about being a grandpa to Emery.

“She’s my sweet princess. This girl is as radiant on the inside as she is on the outside, and she’s growing up so fast,” he wrote. “I look at her and feel an immense sense of pride in the strong woman she’s becoming. Bapa loves you, Emy.”

Although Emery is Donny’s only granddaughter, that will soon change because his son Chris Osmond is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Alta Osmond. “The Donny and Debbie family is growing!” the musician wrote via Instagram after attending Chris’ gender reveal party in June. “Congratulations to our sweet kids. Chris and Alta. We love all three of you. Debbie and I are so happy. #FamilyIsForever.”

Chris’ little one doesn’t know how much love he’ll be receiving upon his arrival! His cousins already had a great time singing with their granddad for The Disney Family Singalong in February 2020. Dylan, Ryder and Emery proved they are Donny’s grandkids when they appeared on TV and sung his hit song from Mulan, “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” with the “Sacred Emotion” entertainer.

“Seriously dying,” Melisa said on her Instagram Stories in February 2020 when she shared a clip of the trio performing on TV. Although The Disney Family Singalong was only for one day, Melisa must have a bunch of cute videos on her phone of Donny spending time with her kids.