Donny Osmond enjoyed quality “one-on-one” time with his eldest son, Donald Osmond Jr., while working outside in the backyard. Considering the Donny & Marie star is the proud dad of five adult sons, he gushed he “[lives] for these moments” of joy with his beloved children.

“I love these @worxtools #Landroids so much, I had to get another one,” Donny, 62, wrote alongside a photo with his 40-year-old son on Tuesday, June 30. “This time, I was able to get some installation help from my oldest son, Don, who happened to be visiting from the great city of Austin, Texas.”

“One-on-one time with my children is rare these days,” the proud dad sweetly continued. “So working on this project with Don was a gift. #familytime.”

In the photo, Donny and Don were all smiles while on their hands and knees in the bright green grass. The Masked Singer alum showed off his home’s beautiful shrubbery while getting down and dirty with some outdoor renovation fun.

Considering Donny — who shares Don and sons Jeremy Osmond, 39, Brandon Osmond, 35, Christopher Osmond, 29, and Josh Osmond, 22, with wife Debbie Osmond — hosts a ton of family events at his home, it’s no surprise he does everything he can to keep his foliage in tip-top shape.

Earlier in June, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer’s famous family celebrated the wedding of his youngest son, Josh, when he tied the knot in his dad’s backyard. Because of social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new husband married his wife, Summer Felsted, in an “intimate” celebration.

Courtesy of Bailee Comish

“The Temple and our venue were canceled, so we had a small ceremony instead,” Donny’s son exclusively shared with Closer Weekly following their nuptials on June 12. Although they were only allowed a “limited” number of guests, Josh and Summer, insisted they “couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day.”

In fact, having only his dad, mom, brothers and other immediate family members in attendance “made the whole day more personal and special,” Josh added. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Aside from Josh and Summer’s sweet nuptials, Donny hosted his son Chris’ gender reveal party at his home in late May. At the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum — who tied the knot with Debbie, 61, in 1978 — shared the sweetest video of his family ringing in their son and daughter-in-law’s first pregnancy.

“The Donny and Debbie family is growing! After one sweet granddaughter and nine wonderful grandsons, the exciting day for the gender of grandbaby is finally revealed,” Donny captioned a video popping pink confetti cannons, meaning Chris and his wife, Alta Osmond, are expecting a baby girl. “Congratulations to our sweet kids. Chris and Alta. We love all three of you. Debbie and I are so happy. #FamilyIsForever.”

Donny surely loves celebrating his kiddos!