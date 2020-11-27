Congratulations to Donny Osmond‘s son Chris Osmond and his wife, Alta Osmond, on welcoming their first child! The Masked Singer alum announced the exciting news after Alta gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, whom they named Aussie Rae Osmond, on Tuesday, November 24.

“Thanksgiving is extra special this year. Aussie is here and she is so beautiful!” Donny, 62, gushed alongside photos of the trio on Thursday, November 26, two days after Aussie’s arrival. “In the words of my musical hero, Stevie Wonder, ‘Isn’t She Lovely!'”

Chris, 29, also took to Instagram to marvel over the incredible moment. The proud dad said he was “overcome with so much gratitude” for getting the opportunity to expand his family with his loving wife, whom he married in May 2017.

“Words cannot express the love we feel for this little one,” Chris sweetly penned next to snaps of his blonde-haired baby. “Just in the last two days, she’s brought a whole new meaning to life for Al and I. This truly is what it’s all about right here! We’re excited to be taking her home today. I can’t think of a better way to spend Thanksgiving!”

The “Dreamer” singer also gave a sweet shout-out to his “rockstar” spouse. “I married an incredible woman that I know will be an exceptional mother to Aussie,” he proclaimed. “I’m a proud dad and husband. And I can’t wait to make countless memories with this sweet baby girl of mine. She’s perfect in so many ways.”

Aussie is Chris and Alta’s first child together, but the adorable newborn certainly isn’t Donny’s eldest grandkid. Thanks to his older sons, Donald Osmond, Jr., 41, Jeremy Osmond, 39, and Brandon Osmond, 35, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer is the doting grandfather of 10 other grandchildren.

Instagram/DonnyOsmond

However, Aussie’s birth is extra special considering she’s Donny and wife Debbie Osmond‘s second granddaughter. At the time they held a gender reveal party during Alta’s pregnancy in May, the Donny & Marie alum — who also shares youngest son Josh Osmond, 21, with Debbie, 61 — was thrilled to welcome another girl into their big family of boys.

“The Donny and Debbie family is growing! After one sweet granddaughter and nine wonderful grandsons, the exciting day for the gender of grandbaby is finally revealed,” the I Can See Your Voice panelist captioned a video of them shooting pink confetti cannons into the air. “We love all three of you. Debbie and I are so happy.”

Congratulations to the new parents!